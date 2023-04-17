Share:

QUETTA - Region­al Metrological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather for parts of the province. During the next 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province rain may oc­cur (with possibility of thunder storm) at isolated place in Quetta Qilla Saifullah, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob Sherani, Bolan, Surab, Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbella, Mastung, Nosh­ki and its adjoining areas. Cloudy weather prevailed in the province during the 24 hours.