Rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Potohar region and North East Balochistan on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and would spread to the western and central parts subsequently.

Met Office informed that during the past 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central/southern parts.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Jacobabad remained the hottest place in the country where temperature climbed up to 43°C.