Securing the mental, physical, psychological, and social well-being of children has become one of the greatest challenges for parents in the face of advancing technology. As historian Christian Lous Lange once said, “Technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master,” implying that while technology plays an indispensable role, it also has significant effects on children.

Undoubtedly, technology has both advantages and drawbacks, and its benefits can only be realized when used wisely, otherwise, its consequences can be detrimental. As the saying goes, “Excess of everything is bad.” Research shows that on average, 8- to 10-year-olds spend almost 8 hours a day with various forms of media, while older children and teenagers spend around 11 hours a day with media, surpassing the time they spend in school. This research indicates that a majority of adolescents are using technology unwisely, leading to falling grades. This suggests an inverse relationship between technology and education. Completely eliminating technology from our lives is impossible, but the severity of this issue can be mitigated by implementing the following suggestions.

Firstly, limiting the amount of time children spend on technology and restricting access to certain apps. Educating children about the pros and cons of technology and clearly informing them that unwise use of technology can negatively impact their future careers. Broadcasting weekly programs that highlight how technology can be used efficiently to maximize its benefits.

ALI RAZA JAMALI,

Shaheeed Benazirabad.