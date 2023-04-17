Share:

SARGODHA - A car hit a motorcycle, leaving a man dead, in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Sunday. Police said that Mu­hammad Akhlaaq (34), resi­dent of Sahiwal was riding a motorcycle when a reckless­ly driven car coming from opposite direction hit his two-wheeler near Lagarwa­la Pull. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Rescue-1122 and police con­cerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formali­ties. Further investigation was underway.