SARGODHA - A car hit a motorcycle, leaving a man dead, in the precincts of Sahiwal police station on Sunday. Police said that Muhammad Akhlaaq (34), resident of Sahiwal was riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven car coming from opposite direction hit his two-wheeler near Lagarwala Pull. He died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Rescue-1122 and police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities. Further investigation was underway.
Share:
Agencies
April 17, 2023
Share: