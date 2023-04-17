Share:

QUETTA - Member Balochistan As­sembly Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasni on Sun­day visited the Burn ICU of the Civil Hospital Quetta and Trauma Centre. Medical Su­perintendent, Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Ishaq Panizi gave him a briefing about Civil Hospital. MPA Mir Muham­mad Arif M Hasni assured MS Civil Hospital Quetta his all-out support as saying “he will play his role to solve the problems faced by the Civil Hospital and will soon hold meeting with the ACS Devel­opment for the repair and decoration of the buildings of Civil Hospital Quetta. MPA further said that to reduce the rush of patients at the ter­tiary hospitals in Balochistan and to provide better medi­cal facilities to the common man at the govet-run hospi­tals, effective legislation will be made in the assembly.