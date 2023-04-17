PESHAWAR    -    Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor was laid to rest after his funeral prayer was held at his hometown Lakki Mar­wat district on Sunday.

Mufti Shakoor died in a tragic car accident in Islamabad on Satur­day. Mohsin Dawar of the National Democratic Movement, Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, the com­missioner of Bannu Division, the deputy inspector general of police Bannu Range, senior high-ups of district administration as well as many well-wishers and residents from his village Tajbikhel in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa attended his fu­neral prayer.Yet, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl‘s senior and local leadership were noticeably absent as most of them could not reach the Janazgah in time due to the bad condition of road leading to his vil­lage. A road accident in Islamabad claimed the life of Mufti Abdul Sha­koor, the federal minister for reli­gious affairs. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but he died due to extensive bleeding and fatal head injury.

Under the platform of the Mutta­hida Majlis-e-Amal, Mufti Shakoor, a member of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, was elected as a mem­ber of the National Assembly from NA-51 in the 2018 general elec­tions. He was a native of Lakki Mar­wat district and known as an out­spoken religio-political leader.