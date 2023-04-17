PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor was laid to rest after his funeral prayer was held at his hometown Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.
Mufti Shakoor died in a tragic car accident in Islamabad on Saturday. Mohsin Dawar of the National Democratic Movement, Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, the commissioner of Bannu Division, the deputy inspector general of police Bannu Range, senior high-ups of district administration as well as many well-wishers and residents from his village Tajbikhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended his funeral prayer.Yet, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl‘s senior and local leadership were noticeably absent as most of them could not reach the Janazgah in time due to the bad condition of road leading to his village. A road accident in Islamabad claimed the life of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the federal minister for religious affairs. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but he died due to extensive bleeding and fatal head injury.
Under the platform of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Mufti Shakoor, a member of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-51 in the 2018 general elections. He was a native of Lakki Marwat district and known as an outspoken religio-political leader.