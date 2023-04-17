Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussein Mullick Chair­person Peace and Culture Organi­zation deplored the world powers and UN bodies’ silence over the un­abated and continued fascism and brutalities unleashed by the notori­ous Narendra Modi-led Indian gov­ernment Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal, the wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Saturday said that the world showed unity and joined hands against Russia for its invasion against Ukraine but observed criminal silence over In­dian fascist government inhuman policies in the occupied valley.

She said that notorious regime usurped all basic rights includ­ing right to life of the people in the scenic valley but ironically the international community and so-called human right organisations were watching the situation as a silent spectator. The chairper­son condemned the lethargic and unconcerned attitude towards Kashmir region which was turned into a largest open prison in the world and biggest tortured cell in the world. She recalled the senior Hurriyat leaders including her husband incarcerated in fake and fabricated and politically motivat­ed cases to defuse intensity of the freedom movement; however, all such brutal tactics proved other­wise. The Chairperson stated that India was violating and trampling international laws and agreements by depriving the Kashmiris of their fundamental rights, as the occu­pied forces turned the valley into a living hell for its inhabitants.

She went on to say that the Indi­an troops were committing the kill­ings, arrests, torture, destruction of properties, molestation of women and other heinous crimes in the garb of so-called cordon and search operations with impunity. She said that Modi regime’s August 5, 2019 illegal and unilateral actions can’t change the internationally recog­nized status of Kashmir and the Kashmiri people would not rest un­til liberate the occupied valley from the illegal and unlawful occupation of the Indian forces.