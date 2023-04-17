Share:

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed a resolution seeking a national award for the deceased federal religious minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, who had breathed his last in a deadly road accident.

The resolution, tabled by PML-N MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, while mourning the loss pushed investigation agencies to conduct an investigation into Mufti Shakoor’s death and bring all the facts before the nation. The resolution also paid tribute to the deceased minister for his religious, national, and political services.

The resolution stated that the nation would remember his services for establishing peace in erstwhile Fata. “He convinced the Saudi government to lower Hajj expenses,” the resolution read.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, responding to the demand, said no evidence of terrorism against deceased federal religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor had been found yet as it was a road accident. “Security forces are conducting a probe into the incident,” he added.

Earlier, a police report, establishing causes of Mr Shakoor's death, had said that an over-speeding vehicle crashed into his car that resulted in his death. The vehicle that crashed into the JUI-F leader's car was going over the speed limit, the report established.

A case had been lodged with the Secretariat Islamabad police station on the complaint of JUI leader Haji Qudrat Ullah. According to the complainant, Molana came to his house before Iftar, and left for the Parliament Lodges at 8:22pm. Later, the complainant was informed by cook, who received a call from Mufti's driver, about the incident at 10pm.