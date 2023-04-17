Share:

ISLAMABAD - To review and make recommen­dations on the Supreme Court directives to State Bank of Pa­kistan for the release of Rs 21 billion for holding general elec­tions in Punjab, an emergency meeting of the National Assem­bly Standing Committee on Fi­nance has been convened today.

In order to review the Su­preme Court’s order to direct­ly release Rs 21 billion, the no­tice for the standing committee meeting was issued over the weekend (Sunday).

“Meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Rev­enue will be held on 17 April, 2023 to discuss and propose recommendations in response to media reports that Hon Su­preme Court of Pakistan direct­ed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to release funds to Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the purpose of hold­ing the election of Punjab As­sembly without prior approval of the National Assembly,” said the meeting notice.

The standing committee will give recommendations after re­viewing the court order for the release of Rs 21 billion direct­ly to the State Bank of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court of Pa­kistan had Friday directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to allocate Rs21 billion for hold­ing of general elections in Pun­jab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies by April 17.

The Supreme Court also or­dered the State Bank and the Fi­nance Ministry to file the com­pliance reports on April 18, 23, while the finance ministry re­port shall also include a confir­mation in relation to the AGPR. The Election Commission of Pakistan was also asked to file a report on April 18, 2023 con­firming that Rs21 billion have become available to it.

The committee has specially invited the Federal Minister of Law, Federal Minister of Com­merce, Attorney General of Pa­kistan, Auditor General of Paki­stan and Governor State Bank for the meeting.

It is also merit to mention that the Finance Committees of the National Assembly and the Sen­ate have already rejected the bills related to election funds.

Besides the Supreme Court order, the NA Committee will confirm minutes of the previ­ous meeting of the Committee held on 13th April, 2023. The committee will also discuss the comprehensive report/implementation status of the previous recommendations of the Committee.