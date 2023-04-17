Share:

ISLAMABAD - The leadership of various political and religious par­ties, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, urged the Organization of Is­lamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations (UN) to take practical steps for resolving the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pal­estine issues immediately.

Addressing the ‘Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Conference’ held under the leadership of Internation­al Tazeem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Secretary General and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Mu­hammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi the other day, they addressed the increasing number of atrocities com­mitted by India and Israel in Kashmir and Palestine, re­spectively. They expressed alarm at the growing number of such incidents and called on the Muslim Ummah to respond to these issues with unity and collective efforts.

The leaders emphasized the need for a united re­sponse to these issues in order to bring an end to the ongoing suffering of the peo­ple of Kashmir and Palestine. They were of the view that after the restoration of Sau­di-Iran relations, the Muslim Ummah hoped that all the at­tention of the OIC should be shifted towards the resolu­tion of Kashmir and Palestine issues. The restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Syria and Arab coun­tries, Qatar and Bahrain and the exchange of prisoners between the governments of Yemen and Houthis were good news for the Muslim Ummah, they added.

Appreciating the role and services on part of Saudi leadership in the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muham­mad bin Salman for pilgrims, Ulema and Mashaikh said the entire Islamic world was quite satisfied with the services. They also felicitated and an­nounced to support Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the title of Quaid-e-Salam (Leader of Peace) for the year 2022-2023. They said the political and religious parties of Pakistan believed that Saudi Arabia and other Arab Islamic countries should take an immediate step to resolve the issue of Palestine and Kashmir. In the context of the current situation in the country, a resolution was adopted at the conference, in which the Chief Justice of Pak­istan Umar Ata Bandial, Presi­dent Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Par­liamentarian President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and other leaders were appealed to start the process of nego­tiations to get the country out of the prevailing political and economic crisis.