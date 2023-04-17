Share:

Over twenty four hundred Sikh pilgrims, coming from India, have attended Baisakhi celebrations at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aminabad and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Baisakhi is a harvest festival celebrated every year. It is one of the most significant festivals for Sikhs as it marks the Sikh New Year. Special arrangements were made for security, medical, accommodation and transport of the Sikh yatrees on the occasion .

Earlier, on reaching Kartarpur, officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board welcomed the Sikh pilgrims.

In their remarks, Sikh leaders expressed deep sorrow over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an accident and prayed for him.

The pilgrims will reach Lahore today after a one-night stay in Kartarpur.

A large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to participate in various religious festivals and events every year.