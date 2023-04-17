Share:

The allegation raised by the Chamber of Commerce Rahim Yar Khan is incorrect and baseless as no official letter or notification was issued by the operating branch for the stoppage of Karakoram Express at Rahim Yar Khan.

It is important to mention here that 10 important mail and express trains are already observing stoppage at Rahim Yar Khan for connecting this station to major cities across the country in up and down directions.

These trains are Millat Express, Tezgam Express, Allama Iqabal Express, Fareed Express, Khyber Mail, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Jaffar Express, Pakistan Express and Pak Business Express.

It clearly depicts that Rahim Yar Khan is connected with all the major stations i.e. Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Peshawar via different routes which clearly shows the patronization given to the public of this station by he Pakistan Railways.

Besides fast train similar to Karakoram i.e. Pak Business is also observing stoppage at RYK in both directions.

Another fast train Shalimar Express (which is starting operation from May 1) has been allowed Stoppage at Rahim Yar Khan.

On the contrary there was no train that was connecting Toba Tek Singh with Lahore as only three trains namely Millat Express, Rehman Baba and Pakistan Express are observing stoppage at this station. Out of these, not a single train comes to Lahore.

Hence keeping in view the public demand and absence of linkage between Toba Tek Singh and Lahore via train, stoppage of Karakoram Express has been allowed at Toba Tek Singh Station on temporary and trial basis for a period of three months.