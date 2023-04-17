Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains to facilitate the travel needs of the public during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr hol­idays. These trains will oper­ate from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi and Peshawar to various locations across the country, providing a comfort­able and convenient mode of transportation for passen­gers. The schedule for these trains was recently released by the railway department. The first of these special trains will leave Karachi for Peshawar Cantt on April 18, while the second will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day. On April 19, the third special train will run from Karachi to Lahore.