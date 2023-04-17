ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of five special trains to facilitate the travel needs of the public during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. These trains will operate from Karachi to Lahore and Karachi and Peshawar to various locations across the country, providing a comfortable and convenient mode of transportation for passengers. The schedule for these trains was recently released by the railway department. The first of these special trains will leave Karachi for Peshawar Cantt on April 18, while the second will depart from Quetta to Rawalpindi on the same day. On April 19, the third special train will run from Karachi to Lahore.
