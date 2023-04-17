Share:

BEIJING - A young Pakistani student is promoting precious and traditional friendship between Pakistan and China by showing culture, food and daily life in China through her vlogs. Studying at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU), Mahzaib Abbassi has been in China for a long time, almost seven years. “Through my vlogs, our people in Pakistan, and also in the USA, Europe and Middle Eastern countries can get a glimpse of culture, people and daily life in China,” she told APP. Mahzaib came to China in 2016 to study Chinese Language under the Confucius Institute Scholarship Program. While studying in the Chinese capital, she got several opportunities to visit almost 50 cities in China. “Every city in China gives me a different feeling. I stayed in Yunnan where I went to Lijiang, Dali, Xishuangbanna, Kunming, Shangri-La etc. You can feel the ancient culture in these cities,” she added. In her vlogs, she also showed modern big cities and high-rise buildings everywhere in China. “Travelling these places in China feels great.” The young Pakistani vlogger also made videos on the life of Muslims, mosques, religious freedom and the availability of Halal food in China. About eating, she said there are many Muslims in China while Halal food is also available everywhere in the country.

“There are many Muslims in Lanzhou, and so in Xi’an. Muslims exist in almost every city in China. I went to Muslim Street in Xi’an. Halal food is available to eat. Lanzhou noodles, fried noodles, pilaf, fried rice whatever like is available in most of the cities in China.

In Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, Mahzaib took a video of Muslims gathered in a mosque to offer prayers on Eid festival. “Many people have heard that Muslims in China have no freedom, cannot got to mosques and cannot pray but as you can see in my video, people are free to attend religious activities,” she added. Mahzaib opined that many people have never been to China, so they don’t know much about it. There are many Pakistani restaurants in China and Pakistanis and people of other Muslim countries could enjoy Halal food.

“Many people don’t know what China is like. After watching the video, many people realize that China is like this. It turns out that China is so beautiful and so convenient,” she added.

About opportunities of study and work in China, she said, “Many people want to come to China to study and work. There are many foreigners working here. I hope you come to China to see for yourself.”

Mahzaib after completing her Master degree has the plan to teach the Chinese language in Pakistan or any country in Middle East.