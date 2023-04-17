Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided against elements involved in supplying un­hygienic ice creams in the summer season and seized 2650 substandard ice creams

PFA food safety teams checked the ice cream unit and juice plant at Yad­gar Chowk, Vishanpura and Capco road Muzaffargarh. The team disposed of un­healthy ice creams and 10-kilogramme of fake packing material.

According to PFA spokesperson, Rs 25,000 fine was imposed on the ice cream unit, and beverages plant over violation of hygiene rules.

Food business owners were selling ice creams made with substandard in­gredients while fake labelling was be­ing used for the packaging. The pres­ence of insects and poor cleanliness arrangements were found in the stor­age area. The citizens could contact the PFA helpline number 1223 in case of any complaint.