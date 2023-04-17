Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a special meeting of the federal cabinet to be held today (Monday) to hold consultation on current political and constitutional crisis in the country.

According to sources, the federal cabinet meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 2:30pm during which important national issues will come under discussion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting.

Sources said that the matters related to Supreme Court cases will be reviewed during the meeting. The government's legal team will brief the meeting on judicial matters.