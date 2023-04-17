Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Poverty Allevia­tion and Social Safety Paki­stan Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had formed a reconciliation com­mittee for the sake of national interest. Talking to a private news channel, he said that a two-member reconciliation committee led by former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani had been formed which include Qamar Zaman Kaira and Naveed Qamar as its members. The committee will talk with collations and the Opposition parties for the sake of national interest. He said that the PPP senior leadership assumed that we need for reconciliation to break the current political deadlock between political parties. “If this deadlock pre­vails, political parties must suffer,” he added. He said that PPP had always talked about reconciliation and even to­day we believed that the so­lution to the political crisis in the country is possible only through negotiations. The minister further said that this committee will try to convince all its supporting parties to negotiate and then go to the Opposition so that the country and the people can get rid of this conflict. He said that the problems could not be solved on the streets, therefore the Opposition should leave the politics of abuse and threats and sit in discussions and the present demand for elections with political understanding. Re­garding the separate election in Punjab and KPK, he said that elections should be held in the whole country one day otherwise the country will plung into further instability.