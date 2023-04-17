Share:

In an effort to create a conducive environment for dialogue, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gilani announced on Monday that his party initiated talks with allies.

Mr Gilani disclosed that PPP conveyed their message to Awami National Party (ANP) and that the people were looking towards political leadership to address the crises in the country.

He added that both the judiciary and parliament should play their role in getting the country out of these crises.

The PPP leader noted that Pakistan had a tradition of sitting on the dialogue table even after a murder and that the political parties have worked together in the past against terrorism.

According to Mr. Gilani, people were worried due to the lack of political and economic stability in the country.

He stressed that dialogue was the best option for economic progress.