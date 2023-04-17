RAHIM YAR KHAN - Pakistan Railways has come under fire for changing the approved stopover of the Karakoram Express from Rahim Yar Khan to Toba Tek Singh on political grounds. Representatives from the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the District Bar Association spoke out against the decision, claiming it was made without regard for commercial and technical considerations.
According to the representatives, the stopover at Rahim Yar Khan was approved through a notification and set to be implemented on April 15. The decision was made after the Railways Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq assured the RYKCCI that stopovers of the Green Line and Karakoram Express would be approved. Furthermore, Rafiq had promised that basic facilities and a new grade III construction of the RYK railway station would soon follow.
However, PML-N MNA from Toba Tek Singh Junaid Anwaar reportedly called Saad Rafiq and requested that the stopover be changed to Toba Tek Singh on political grounds. Anwaar argued that Toba Tek Singh had no daytime train for Lahore and needed the stopover to control the bus mafia in the district. The representatives from Rahim Yar Khan expressed disappointment and called the decision unjust and discriminatory.
The representatives argued that Rahim Yar Khan has a population of over 5 million and generates revenue of Rs 30.83 million each month for Pakistan Railways. They claimed that the decision to change the stopover was made without regard for commercial and technical considerations, and was based solely on political grounds. The representatives threatened to start a protest on the platform of Joint Working Relationship (JWR) of all civil society activists, lawyers, and traders after Eid if the decision was not reversed. The decision has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the District Bar Association, and the citizens of Rahim Yar Khan. Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali has yet to give his stance on the matter. The decision was made without considering the commercial and technical importance of the stopover, and has been deemed unjust and discriminatory by representatives from Rahim Yar Khan. The railways spokesperson Babar Ali has yet to respond to the controversy