RAHIM YAR KHAN - Pakistan Railways has come under fire for changing the ap­proved stopover of the Kara­koram Express from Rahim Yar Khan to Toba Tek Singh on political grounds. Representa­tives from the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry and the District Bar As­sociation spoke out against the decision, claiming it was made without regard for commercial and technical considerations.

According to the representa­tives, the stopover at Rahim Yar Khan was approved through a notification and set to be imple­mented on April 15. The deci­sion was made after the Rail­ways Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq assured the RYKCCI that stopovers of the Green Line and Karakoram Express would be approved. Further­more, Rafiq had promised that basic facilities and a new grade III construction of the RYK rail­way station would soon follow.

However, PML-N MNA from Toba Tek Singh Junaid Anwaar reportedly called Saad Rafiq and requested that the stopover be changed to Toba Tek Singh on political grounds. Anwaar argued that Toba Tek Singh had no daytime train for Lahore and needed the stopover to control the bus mafia in the district. The representatives from Rahim Yar Khan expressed disappoint­ment and called the decision unjust and discriminatory.

The representatives argued that Rahim Yar Khan has a pop­ulation of over 5 million and generates revenue of Rs 30.83 million each month for Paki­stan Railways. They claimed that the decision to change the stopover was made with­out regard for commercial and technical considerations, and was based solely on political grounds. The representatives threatened to start a protest on the platform of Joint Work­ing Relationship (JWR) of all civil society activists, lawyers, and traders after Eid if the de­cision was not reversed. The decision has sparked contro­versy and drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the District Bar Association, and the citizens of Rahim Yar Khan. Pakistan Railways spokesper­son Babar Ali has yet to give his stance on the matter. The decision was made without considering the commercial and technical importance of the stopover, and has been deemed unjust and discriminatory by representatives from Rahim Yar Khan. The railways spokes­person Babar Ali has yet to re­spond to the controversy