pesHaWar - The last ashra of ramazan is almost ending, but the people could not get relief as the prices of fruits and vegetables increased with every passing day.

The prices of fruits and vegetables in ramazan are still beyond the reach of the people as there is no Sunday market in the city, the citizens are forced to buy vegetables and fruits at expensive prices.

The officials of the district administration also failed to keep a check on the increase of prices of fruits and vegetables, a woman of a family of six, said. “I do not know where are the officials of the government who are claiming to keep a vigilant check on the prices in the markets,” she added.

The rates would increase further because of the increase of fuel prices overnight, she said. Everything is now beyond the reach of the people. “I do’nt know why people are not coming to the street against such an increase in the prices,” she questioned. The price of Adrak has increased to Rs700 per kg, garlic Rs360 and lemon Rs280 per kg while Peas Rs140, Arvi Rs180, Zucchini Rs70, Karela Rs70 and Onion Rs80 per kg.