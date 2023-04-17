Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has written to President Dr Arif Alvi on the 90-day constitutional term of the Punjab caretaker govern­ment ending on April 22.

According to the party, Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry has approached President Alvi over the tenure of the Punjab in­terim setup, headed by Mohsin Naqvi. The letter said that the 90-day constitutional term of the caretaker government in Punjab will end on April 22, adding the caretaker setup has failed to com­plete its objective of general elec­tions, during the stipulated term.

Fawad Chaudhry, in the letter, requested the President to send the letter as a reference to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the party has also decided to request the court to clarify the process of ending a caretaker government. The PTI leader has said that his party will also seek legal action against the interim government for their failure to hold elections, adding that the PTI will present a clear plan to streamline adminis­trative affairs in Punjab.

The letter said that the interim setups in both the provinces have completed their constitutional time period and since the Constitu­tion does not provide for continu­ation/extension of the period fixed for the interim setups. Under these circumstances, the interim setups cannot be termed lawful and they must be considered “usurpers” imposed by the ECP and they are li­able to be removed forthwith, read the letter further. The PTI leader requested the president to refer the matter to the Supreme Court in advisory jurisdiction to address the blatant unconstitutionality