Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government embezzled “$3billion” it had received in the form of easy loans during Covid-19.

Speaking to the National Assembly (NA), he said the previous government loaned those funds to its favourites adding that if they were used appropriately, their details should be shared with the NA standing committee on finance and revenue. “The parliament is rightful to demand these details,” he added.

An investigation must be carried out and embezzlers should be named, he said.

The minister concluded by referring the matter to the committee and directing the commitee to present a report before the parliament.

