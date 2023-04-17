Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) on Sunday named a three-mem­ber committee under Jamaat-e-Islami’s ‘con­sensus initiative’ to en­gage with other parties so as to end the prevail­ing political deadlock in the country.

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Maulana Sirajul Haq had taken the initiative in this regard a day ear­lier when he separate­ly met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chairman Imran Khan as part of his efforts to get the country out of the current political cri­sis. The PTI made the announcement on its official Twitter handle and informed that it has decided to consti­tute the committee af­ter the former prime minister and PTI Chair­man Imran Khan’s meeting with JI chief Sirajul Haq. The members of the committee include Pervez Khattak, Sen­ator Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid. “To get out of the current political cri­sis, a three-member commit­tee of PTI has been formed for negotiations with Jamaat-e-Is­lami,” read the tweet. A day earlier, a significant thaw in political tensions was ob­served after the ruling coali­tion and the opposition PTI expressed their willingness to sit together “within the frame­work of the Constitution” fol­lowing their separate meet­ings with the JI chief during the day. Haq called on the PTI chairman at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He was accompanied by JI deputy chief Liaquat Baloch and Cen­tral Secretary General Amirul Azeem. During the meeting, Siraj suggested Khan to hold talks with the government. He also asked him to form a com­mittee to forge a “broad con­sensus” for holding the elec­tions. The PTI chief welcomed the proposal and agreed to negotiate with the govern­ment “within the framework and limits of the Constitution”. In January, Imran Khan had dissolved both the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assem­blies in a bid to force the in­cumbent government to hold snap elections. However, the current rulers have been re­luctant to meet the former ruling party’s demand.