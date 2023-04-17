Share:

lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the issuance of pending NoCs of petrol pumps for a long period across Punjab by the first of May. he directed the authorities concerned to clear all NoCs within 15 days, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Thousands of employment opportunities for the youth would be generated by the setting up of new petrol pumps. as many as 1,264 applications for setting up new petrol pumps were facing pendency for a long period across all districts of Punjab. On average 30-35 persons would be given employment on every petrol pump and more than 30,000 people would be employed by granting NOCs to more than 1200 petrol pumps. Mohsin Naqvi ordered all departments concerned to issue petrol pumps NoCs at the earliest along with eliminating unnecessary delay in the issuance of NOCs. He directed to fulfill all legal requirements and make prompt issuance of petrol pumps NOCs.

The CM directed to ensure transparency in the issuance of NoCs as the trust of citizens in the government would enhance by adopting transparency in issuing NOCs. CM attends funeral of martyred policeman Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has attended funeral prayer of lahore Police Constable Muhammad Irfan who sacrificed his life while performing his professional duties. The funeral prayer of the martyred was offered at District Police lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, here on Sunday.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman anwar, CCPo lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Commissioner lahore Division Muhammad ali randhawa and additional IGs attended the funeral prayer. DIG operations afzal ahmed Kausar, DIG Investigation Kamran adil, SSP operations, SSP CIa, Divisional SPs, senior officers and a large number of police sepoys also attended the funeral prayer. The CM offered fateha for the martyred Police Constable Muhammad Irfan. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the body of the martyred.