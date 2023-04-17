Share:

In Punjab, government has distributed over forty one million flour bags of ten kilogram each among deserving people free of cost under Ramadan Relief Package across the province.

According to a spokesman of Punjab government, fifty three billion rupees were spent on this free flour scheme which benefited thirty one million deserving families.

He said in order to ensure smooth distribution of the free flour under the scheme, the caretaker provincial ministers visited distribution points in all districts and supervised the distribution process.