There is now a concerted push coming through on part of several political stakeholders to hold a grand dialogue involving all the key players to ensure that the ongoing political crisis can be resolved. On Saturday, Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq launched a “consensus offensive” aimed at bringing the government and opposition closer, and the very next day the PTI constituted a three-member committee to hold a dialogue on the crisis that is holding the country hostage.

As per reports, PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) to see how all the stakeholders can get together to forge a consensus on the steps forward. This development comes after the JI chief held meetings with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at their residences in Lahore. Ideas are being floated that a committee should be set up to develop a larger consensus for holding elections in Punjab, KP and eventually the whole country. Sources are also claiming the JI chief plans on meeting PPP leader Asif Zardari after Eid and is expecting a breakthrough in the next two weeks.

It is encouraging to see how high-profile political leaders are now pushing for talks as earlier this week the PPP also put together a three-person committee to facilitate the dialogue process. With the PTI also softening its stance, this is now an opportunity that should be capitalised upon and all eyes are now on the PML-N led coalition government.

If the government does not respond positively and earnestly to these overtures, then it will have to shoulder the blame for prolonging this crisis so that party interests can be safeguarded. The overall situation in the country is extremely dire and what we need is for our leaders to show a certain level of maturity and political acumen. Inflexible egos will only push the country deeper into this crisis and the only viable path forward is to cultivate consensus.