ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways was planning for upgrading two passenger trains to provide maximum facilities to passengers and generate more revenue for the department aiming to drive it to self-sufficiency. “Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had already issued directions to the officials concerned to make all the necessary arrangements in this regard to renovate Karachi bound trains to facilitate the masses,” an official in Ministry told APP. He said the upgradation of trains including Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue and that would be renovated on the pattern of the Green Line Train.
Agencies
April 17, 2023
