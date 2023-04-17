Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways was planning for upgrading two passenger trains to provide maximum facilities to pas­sengers and generate more revenue for the depart­ment aiming to drive it to self-sufficiency. “Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had already issued directions to the officials concerned to make all the necessary arrangements in this regard to renovate Karachi bound trains to fa­cilitate the masses,” an of­ficial in Ministry told APP. He said the upgradation of trains including Karakoram Express and Pak-Business Express would help the department to earn more revenue and that would be renovated on the pattern of the Green Line Train.