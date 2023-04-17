Share:

RAWALpINDI - To improve the infrastructure, Rs 140 million was being spent on renovating the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH). Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Tahir Rizvi told APP that the Emergency Department was being renovated at the cost of Rs 40 million while the remaining amount was being utilized on the restoration of the Gynecology, Orthopedic, medical and surgery departments. He added that work on constructing 26 new washrooms in the Gyne department was underway, while eight new bathrooms would be set up in the Orthopedic ward.

The MS added that the main operation theatre would be refurbished entirely while a new tubewell would also be set up at the hospital to meet water supply demands. AN