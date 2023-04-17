Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar, while lambasting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), vowed on Monday to "dismantle" the opponents.

Addressing the public gathering, Mr Sarwar took a dig at the political opponents, saying, "The leaders do their politics in the country and plunder the national wealth and stash it in foreign banks."

Slamming the PTI, Mr Sarwar said, "The PTI has reached the extreme level in terms of looting."

He made it clear that the tractor would be the election symbol for the PML-Q. "Now the tractor will outplay the bat (PTI) and tiger (PML-N)," Mr Sarwar added.

Taking a jibe at the privileged segment of society and politicians, Mr Sarwar said, "The country’s rich people and politicians remain unsatisfied in terms of money".

"The country has been blessed with abundant resources. But the only thing that needs to be done is to get rid of the inept group of rulers. When the tractor (PML-Q) runs, it makes country prosperous," he maintained.