Sindh government has announced to keep schools, colleges and other educational institutions closed on account of the 27th of Ramadan, known as Laylat-al-Qadr.

Laylat-al-Qadr will fall tonight when the Muslims will perform special prayers.

Laylat-al-Qadr is otherwise known as the Night of Power and is considered to be the Islamic calendar’s Holiest eve. During this night, Angel Jibril revealed the Holy Qur’an’s first verses to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh education department, the govt and private schools, and colleges will remain closed tomorrow across the province.

It may be noted that the schools and colleges and universities also remained closed on April 12 on account of Youm-e-Ali.