Share:

ISLAMABAD - Is­lamabad Safe City project has got approval for the installa­tion of 185 surveillance cam­eras which would help to ex­tend its scope from Srinagar Highway to the Airport. Chief Commissioner Islamabad has approved 185 new cameras to further improve the sur­veillance and monitoring of the federal capital Islamabad. With the installation of new cameras, the number of cam­eras in the scope of Islam­abad Safe City will exceed up to 2700, a police source told APP on Sunday. Due to the special interest of Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, 1100 cameras have in­creased in the Safe City Proj­ect during the last 11 months while the capacity and scope of Safe City Islamabad are be­ing extended from Srinagar Highway to Airport as per Interior Minister’s directions. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has said that the installation of cameras would also be helpful in the security of the New Zealand cricket team’s visit to Pakistan. The IGP said that process of in­stalling new cameras will be completed soon and it would increase the monitoring and surveillance of the city.