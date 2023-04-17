Share:

KARACHI - The police and rangers claimed on Sunday to have arrested seven suspects from different areas in the provincial capital. The arrested suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes and drug trafficking. Officials arrested three suspects during a joint operation in Gulshan-e-Hadeed area and recovered from them an un-licensed pistol and a motorcycle without number plate. The suspects have been identified as ring leader Rizwan Sheikh, Hamza and Mazhar Hussain. In another operation in Baldia Ittehad Town, officials arrested four suspects who were allegedly involved in street crimes. The police claimed recovery of weapons, cash and other valuables.