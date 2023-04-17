Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government of being insincere about negotiations.

Speaking to media on Monday, Mr Qureshi claimed that the PDM's President, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, stated that dialogue was unnecessary.

He also mentioned Rana Suanaullah's media talk and claimed that PML-N was divided about the dialogue matter.

Mr Qureshi emphasised that the power source of the country was its people.

He stated that PTI had not set any pre-conditions for dialogue, and their only request was that the talks be conducted within the boundaries of the constitution.

He further added that the government was delaying the allocation of election funds.