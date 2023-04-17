Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Local Government (LG) Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is providing relief to the people through development projects and Bachat Bazaars. He said that the government was providing relief to the people under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said this while talking to the people at Ali House. The Provincial Minister said that the ongoing development projects in Karachi were a major source of relief to the people and the completion of roads, bridges, underpasses and flyovers will also provide relief to the people.

Nasir Shah said that the supply of cheap items to the public through Bachat Bazaars was continuing and a campaign was also going on against profiteers and hoarders.