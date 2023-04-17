Share:

KHUZDAR - Six policemen were killed in a road accident in Wadh area of Khuzdar in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police, the policemen were on their way to their native area from Quetta to attend Eid celebrations when their car collided with a truck in Wadh area. They were identified as Abdul Jabbar, Dhani Bakhsh, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Sa­lim and Talha. The bodies of the deceased were subsequently transferred to a nearby hospi­tal. The victims belonging to Bela police and were the resi­dents of Hub and Lesbela dis­tricts. They had come to the provincial capital for a course. According to the police, the vic­tims were trapped in the vehicle wreckage. The police, levies and rescue authorities rushed to the scene and started rescue opera­tion with the help of the crane to lift up the car.

The authorities continued to work tirelessly to manage the situation and assist those af­fected by this tragic event.