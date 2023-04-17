Share:

I would like to use this esteemed platform of your newspaper to highlight the true essence of the “Ideology of Pakistan” as enshrined in the “Objective Resolution” introduced by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. The ideology of Pakistan should be absolute and not relative, as it is meant to be embraced by all communities in the country, including followers of other religions.

The Objective Resolution unequivocally advocates for fundamental human rights, rights of minorities, and the establishment of an environment of tolerance as an obligation of the State. It declares that sovereignty lies with the people, irrespective of religion, color, caste, or creed, and that the country will be governed by the chosen representatives of the people. The term “people” refers to all citizens, not just Muslims, as it upholds the right of the franchise of chosen representatives for the whole population. The resolution emphasizes that Muslims should be enabled, not compelled, to order their lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam. It also guarantees the freedom of minorities to profess their religions and develop their culture freely, thereby rejecting the concept of a theocratic State in Pakistan.

The Objective Resolution is in fact the legislative expression of the true ideology of Pakistan, based on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the aspirations of the Muslims of South Asia who exercised their right of self-determination for Pakistan through the 1945-46 elections and the referendum in the provinces of KPK and Assam of British India.

MAHFOOZUN NABI KHAN,

Karachi.