Turmeric is a deep, golden-orange spice known for adding colour, flavour and nutrition to foods. The name Turmeric derives from the Latin word “Terra Merita” (Meritorious Earth) referring to the colour of ground Turmeric, which resembles a mineral pigment. It is known as “Yellow Root” in many languages. In many cultures its name is based on the Latin word “Curcuma”. It belongs to the ginger family as it comes from the rhizome (Root). Curcumin is a major component of turmeric and the activities of turmeric are commonly attributed to Curcuminoids (Curcumin and closely related substances). Turmeric is an annual crop which is sown on sandy or clayey loam soil of Pakistan. Best sowing period is from Mid March — April and harvested in October — November. Under organic conditions, 5 to 6 tonnes of Farm Yard Manure per acre may be applied for better yield. Usually it takes 20—40 irrigations depending upon the nature of soil. The main turmeric producing districts in Punjab are Kasur, Okara, Lahore and Sialkot. Bannu and Haripur in KP and Mirpurkhas and Sanghar in Sindh are the other major turmeric producing districts. Kasur contributes around 72 percent in the total turmeric production. Pakistan Agriculture Department recommends cultivation of “MEHAK” turmeric as it has better yield and Curcumin substance i.e. more than 3 percent which may be lost if not properly handled during processing and drying. On the average, 20—25 tonnes of rhizomes per acre are obtained.

Harvesting is done by digging the rhizomes up then cleaned and washed. Some of these are retained as seed for replanting in the future. The remainder is processed into turmeric powder. Raw turmeric passes through many stages before reaching to end user. To develop the yellow color and aroma, cleaned rhizomes are first cooked in boiling water for one hour under slightly alkaline conditions. The cooked rhizomes are then dried either artificially or in the sun for 6—8 days. Drying turmeric in open field, as our most farmers do, has many risks. Physical risks are that turmeric may carry dust, dirt and other materials like metal or small babbles etc whereas biological hazards are microbial loads and chemical hazards are presence of pesticide particles in the field that again mix up during drying process. Dried rhizomes are finally polished to smooth their exterior and also to improve colour.

Turmeric has many benefits: some of these are:-

— Soothes Digestion

— Fat Burning, Enhances Immune Function

— Improves Skin Complexion

— Supports Strong Bones

— Joint Mobility and Stiffness

— Curcumin Promotes Healthy Blood Pressure Levels

— Fights Brain Aging

— Productive for Liver Health

— Oxidative Stress Support for Eye Health

— Promotes Beneficial Gut Bacteria

— Muscle and Workout Recovery

— Fights Free Radicals

— Respiratory Health.

Pakistani industrialists are working shoulder to shoulder with our farmers to enhance the crop production and its value addition. Latest technology processing plants are being imported and installed in different parts of the country. In the recent past a state of the art agri processing plant has been set up in Dera Ismail Khan with a capacity of more than 50 tonnes per day. This plant meets all the international food processing parameters. Hunt for new consumer markets is also on the rise. Our Industrialists are participating in different international expo in Dubai, Europe and America. Pakistani turmeric is competing very well with Indian and Bangladeshi products.

International consumer confidence is also growing in Pakistani products. These extensive efforts will earn handsome foreign exchange for the cash striven country.

Food security is the prime responsibility of the government. Pakistan being an agriculture country has the capacity to meet the food requirement of its citizens. Following are the few suggested steps at government level which can assist in Turmeric crop production and employment opportunities:-

— Pakistan is facing electricity shortage coupled with high price. Recent agreement with IMF has made it very difficult for farmers to pay their tube-well electric bills thus increasing the price of production. Government can encourage farmers to install solar panels at their tube-wells. Subsidy should be announced for these solar panels. It will also assist in getting the environment friendly energy.

— Black marketing and hoarding of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds is being done in the country unabated. Institutions responsible for checking and monitoring have failed to perform their duties.

Government should ensure availability of these items for timely sowing and hoarders should be dealt strictly in accordance with law.

— Government should announce crop support price keeping in view the price hike and efforts put in by farmers. Good support price will encourage farmers to take more interest as they are fully rewarded for their hard work.

— Government should encourage research and development for turmeric. Focus should be on the development of turmeric varieties which have high yield per acre and have high Curcumin content.

— Mostly small farmers are not very rich and they don’t have resources to buy fertilizers, pesticides and seeds as recommended by agriculture department. Government should announce agriculture loans with minimal mark up and its duration should be as per crop harvesting.

— Departments responsible for quality control should honestly perform their duties so consumer get full nutritional product as per laid down standards. International buyers will pay well if they get quality product.

— Majority of our farmers are not well educated nor conversant with the latest technologies and innovations taking place around the globe. Government should focus on the informal education of these farmers so they know how to get better quality yield.

— Nowadays no one can deny the importance of media in our life. Government should air and telecast programmes on different media platforms specifically produced and designed for farmers according to the season and crop in their local language. For example, how to get additional crop after harvesting turmeric and crop rotation plan. How to ensure high Curcumin content and how to reduce the food security risks.

— Agriculture expo should be held frequently so that farmers and industrialists can market their products.

Turmeric demand has increased many fold at domestic and international level due to its excessive use in spices, medical herbs and cosmetics. Our farmers should focus on quality crop and industrialist to process it at world class facilities and produce quality turmeric powder that contains 3 percent and above Curcumin contents. Since this is legal requirement of Federal Standard and Regularity body PSQCA. Pakistan has to compete India in international market for its turmeric export so all international certifications must be obtained according to laid down parameters with cost affordability if we want to make Pakistan biggest turmeric exporter.

