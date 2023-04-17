Share:

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inaugurated the laying of modern FIH-approved synthetic turf at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Youth Affairs Umair Hassan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza, International Synthetic Turf expert Usman Afridi, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials were also present on this occasion. Talking to media on this occasion, Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz said that laying of modern synthetic turf at world’s largest venue - National Hockey Stadium is a first major step towards true revival of hockey in the country. “The project of modern synthetic turf is completed with the cost of Rs 16 crore. After laying of modern synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium, we are quite confident to bring back top international hockey teams to Pakistan.” He said that an international hockey event will be organized at the National Hockey Stadium after the approval of FIH. “A national level hockey tournament is also being planned at the National Hockey Stadium in which hockey teams from all over the country will participate. National Hockey Stadium will be further upgraded with the collaboration of the private sector,” he added. Secretary Sports Shahid Zaman on this occasion gave a suggestion to utilize the space under different bridges of the city for sports activities with the collaboration of International Synthetic Turf Company upon which the representative of International Synthetic Turf Company expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with Punjab Sports Department for this unique project.