This is certainly an elite group of people. Ages between sixty-two and ninety, all are well-read, well-spoken, well-groomed, well-dressed, and widely travelled.

First: Not a single institution in the country works properly or delivers goods. Parliament is devoid of legislation. Courts are without justice. Executives are insecure, hence, incapable of doing any good for the people. Media is bought over. Corruption has been accepted as a norm. Look at the Service Group that has sought permission for ‘corruption’ as their salaries are not being increased. I mean, this is the limit. They should all be sacked. Fired. Didn’t they know the pay scales when they joined the Service?

Voice: If sacking was the correct way to deal with corruption, you should have been the first one to go home. All three of your children have built houses on the plots you grabbed from the Government. Your own house is worth at least a billion. You hail from a middle-class family, and you joined the Civil Service around forty years ago. Isn’t it? But tell us how and from where you minted all this money? How convenient to become a saint after committing every sin in the book.

Second: Hang me if I am not wanted but let me say what I want to say. Soon, you would be needing additional graveyards because I see a civil war brewing in the country. Country? No, it is not a country anymore. I am surrounded by either slaves or robbers. They are greedy, self-centered, and opinionated. Everything is going down the drain. I have no idea what they are waiting for. I have no hope whatsoever. It’s like, gone with the wind…!!

Voice: It is surprising to see you criticizing those who promoted you and selected you for the highest post in civil bureaucracy. Just because they have found better replacements or your services are no longer required, you have turned against them. Imagine your views if they had made you an Advisor or SAPM…!! Wouldn’t you be quietly sitting somewhere in a cozy office, writing speeches for them? Everything is bad because you feel you still deserve to be in a position of power. Face it, Sir. The world has moved on…!!

Third: Education is the biggest problem. These private schools have made our lives miserable. They behave like kings and get away with murder. Look at their fee structure. There is no check on them. Then the disparity. I mean, how would you expect a public-school student to compete with the private school graduates? Thank God, my children have completed their studies. Otherwise, how could one afford basic education these days?

Voice: You served as Secretary Education for over three years. What role did you play to bring parity between public and private schools? Remember, in a tv interview, you were asked why the textbooks in public schools still mentioned West Pakistan and East Pakistan? You didn’t have any answer except to offer apologies. The fact of the matter is that all your children studied in expensive private schools where they were also taught about a country called Bangladesh that had appeared on the world map in 1971. And pardon me for asking, Sir, doesn’t your ex-wife own a private school and run it as its principal?

Fourth: Bureaucrats are helpless when it comes to decision-making. It is the Minister whose word is final in every political, financial, and administrative matter. We are forced to compromise. We are compelled to say yes to certain not-so-legal demands. And we do it in the larger interest of the country. After all, the affairs of the State must run smoothly. The interest of the public had been my first and foremost priority. I am proud to be a Pakistani who served his country with dignity and pride.

Voice: Shame. What a shame…!! You, a proud Pakistani? Not a chance. What about the naturalization of your entire family as Canadian citizens? Doesn’t your eldest son live in Toronto, your middle daughter in Vancouver and your youngest son in Halifax? Have a heart, Sir. You said you could not do anything as your Minister would have the last say. But why didn’t you confront your Minister? Why didn’t you say no to what was not legal? Why didn’t you resign? This was the least you could do.

Fifth: Meritocracy used to be the yardstick. Competence was assessed before giving any important assignment to anyone. Those were the good days. And now? You could get any post if you knew the right people at the right place. No wonder the country is sliding down. Our forefathers must be turning in their graves. Alas, we could not maintain what was bequeathed to us.

Voice: Meritocracy? And how come you got one of the most lucrative jobs at the UN? What were your credentials? Weren’t there many more qualified and deserving people than you? Why did you have the Government’s backing and support for the slot? Competence? Come on, Sir. All your colleagues know your caliber. The country is going down because the wrong people are at the right place and the right people at the wrong place. Forget about the country, Sir. Enjoy the after-retirement perks both from Pakistan and the UN. But please, don’t point a finger at anyone.

Sixth: Did you listen to that anchor? I think he is right. It is the Generals who are the real cause of all ills facing the country.

Voice: Generals? When you were a serving Federal Secretary, you would come out of your office to receive even a Major in uniform. Wouldn’t you? Remember, at the time of seeking extension, how you used to address the MS? Janab Brigadier Sahib the Great…!! Frankly, you would not be talking about that anchor had you been given a second-time extension.

Seventh: I refuse to make any comment. Get this voice out of the room. Too insulting. I am too old for all this. I quit. In any case, it’s my golf time.