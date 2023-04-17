Share:

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former state minister Zartaj Gul over ‘corruption’ charges.

Zartaj Gul was summoned on April 10, but she did not show up before the anti-corruption team and now ACE Punjab has again summoned her on April 19 at 10 in the morning.

Zartaj Gul is accused of giving contracts for various developmental projects to her ‘frontmen’ at a lower rate by taking ‘bribes’.

Zartaj Gul and her husband Humayun Akhund used to take ten percent commission for providing funds for development schemes in her constituency, the notice claimed.

The couple is also accused of revising the development schemes that cost heavy losses to the national kitty, the Punjab ACE said.

The ACE has also sought records of the development schemes and directed her to appear before it on April 19.

It may be noted that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Pervaiz Elahi, former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, former SAPM Usman Dar and others are facing charges of corruption.