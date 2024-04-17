Addressing Climate Change

Keeping in mind the vulnerability of Pakistan in the face of climate change, FM Aurangzeb stressed the importance of seeking financial inclusiveness and climate resilience at the Atlantic Council think tank. Addressing this matter in front of institutions like the IMF and World Bank reflects the gravity of the situation and the need for the world to aid Pakistan in addressing this issue, especially since Pakistan is a negligible emitter of greenhouse gases but suffers nonetheless from the effects of climate change.

Indicating a commitment to collaboration and strengthening ties between the US and Pakistan, President Joe Biden assured Shehbaz Sharif of his support for promoting peace and prosperity in the region. In the letter that Biden sent to Sharif, he shared his vision for helping Pakistan improve its economy. Biden emphasised key areas of cooperation such as sustainable agricultural development, environmental improvement, and recovery from the catastrophic effects of the 2022 floods in Pakistan. The erratic weather conditions along with the increased flow of water in the River Indus due to the melting of glaciers led to the tragedy in which almost 1400 people lost their lives and over one million people were displaced in Sindh back in 2022. This highlights how climate change affects communities in Pakistan, destroying the livelihoods of people and severely impacting the economy of the state. It is important to note here that while Pakistan suffers immensely from climate change, Pakistan does not significantly contribute to it.

A significant portion of Pakistan’s economy depends on agriculture and therefore, Pakistan relies heavily on glacial waters. Hence, the interconnectedness between climate change, water resources, and food security cannot be ignored. It is this dependency that necessitates global assistance in addressing the challenges posed by climate change because the patterns of glacial meltwater can have devastating consequences for Pakistan’s agricultural sector and its overall economy. It is unfair that Pakistan has to bear the brunt of climate change when it is not majorly responsible for causing it. Therefore, an equitable distribution of resources among nations is needed to address climate change.

Aurangzeb’s focus on climate resilience highlights the need for international cooperation on this shared challenge. Not only does talking about climate change on a global forum highlight the need for assistance required by Pakistan, but Aurangzeb has shown that it is time for countries to take responsibility and address the root cause of this issue to create a just and fair society.