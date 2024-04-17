AJK CJ urged to help de-seal tobacco firm

ISLAMABAD - The employees and workers of a tobacco company have appealed to AJK Chief Justice to take notice of the factory’s illegal closure by the administration demanding immediate de-sealing of the premises as families of more than 400 workers are facing critical financial conditions due to the workers being unemployed following the closure.
It is to be mentioned here that the relevant authorities last week had sealed Walton Tobacco Company over the charges of tax evasion.
On the other hand, spokesman of the company Arif Zia termed the allegations baseless and unfounded and claimed that they are receiving threats of serious consequences from the administration of the relevant quarters. He explained said that their company was the highest tax-payer in AJK, which pays 240 million rupees to the national exchequer every month. Leaders of the factory workers Muhammad Ali and Umar Ahmed regretted that the AJK government’s alleged indifferent attitude towards resolving the issue.
They said that the factory owners were treated like thieves, which is discouraging for the highest taxpayers and would result in discouraging investor entering AJK market.
Earlier, workers and employees of the company held a protest demonstration at Rawalpindi Road outside the factory in Mirpur Chatrapadi, and demanded the administration to immediately de-seal the factory.
They warned to expand the scope of their protest movement in order to get back their jobs as they along with their families are suffering acute financial problems.