Ayesha Zafar’s unbeaten 108 goes in vain

Peshawar opener Ayesha Zafar hit an unbeaten century on the opening day of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament but ended up on the losing side after Lahore romped to a seven-wicket victory at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Ayesha stroked a 94-ball 108 not out with 16 fours and two sixes but lacked support from the other end as Peshawar were dismissed for 166 in 32.5 overs. Ayesha Bilal (four for 33), Anam Amin (three for 30), and Noreen Yaqoob (two for 40) shared wickets. In turn, Lahore achieved the target in 31 overs for the loss of three wickets, with Dua Majid scoring 66 not out (74b, 6x4) and captain Kaynat Hafeez contributing 61 (69b, 8x4).

At the Iqbal Stadium, Karachi defeated Multan by six wickets. Multan, batting first, were dismissed for 116 in 36.3 overs, and Karachi raced to victory for the loss of four wickets in 23.1 overs, with Omaima Sohail top-scoring with 49.

Quetta’s Rameen Shamim produced an all-round performance to help Quetta collect maximum points against Rawalpindi at the Jawad Sports Complex Ground. She took four wickets for 16 runs as Rawalpindi were dismissed for 80 in 43 overs and then scored a 76-ball 27 not out before Quetta achieved a two-wicket victory with more than 13 overs to spare.

Scores in Brief:

Lahore beat Peshawar by seven wickets at Bohranwali Cricket Ground.

Peshawar 166 all-out, 32.5 overs (Ayesha Zafar 108 not out; Ayesha Bilal 4-33, Anam Amin 3-30, Noreen Yaqoob 2-40)

Lahore 169-3, 31 overs (Dua Majid 66 not out, Kaynat Hafeez 61).

Karachi beat Multan by six wickets at Iqbal Stadium

Multan 116 all-out, 36.3 overs (Gull Feroza 44; Syeda Masooma Zahra 2-15, Aimen Anwar 2-20, Syeda Aroob Shah 2-22)

Karachi 117-4, 23.1 overs (Omaima Sohail 49, Huraina Sajjad 21 not out; Noor-ul-Iman 2-35)

Quetta beat Rawalpindi by two wickets at Jawad Sports Complex Ground.

Rawalpindi 80 all-out, 43 overs (Maham Anees 25; Rameen Shamim 4-16)

Quetta 84-8, 36.3 overs (Rameen Shamim 27 not out; Tania Saeed 3-11, Fatima Zahra 2-24)

Next round Fixtures: Quetta vs. Peshawar, Iqbal Stadium; Lahore vs. Karachi, Jawad Club Cricket Ground; Rawalpindi vs. Multan, Bohranwali Cricket Ground.