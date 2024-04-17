British investment group to launch $35m second development at Cedar Hills    

A British group is expected to launch another serviced apartment concept in Cedar Hills, Islamabad.

The One Homes's $35 million development, positioned just 15 minutes from the capital’s centre, is tailored for the overseas Pakistani market; the project offers dollar-linked rental returns alongside a comprehensive rental and management program.

With a commitment to immersive luxury living and peri-urban elegance, the development will provide 24/7 bespoke services, stunning views of the Himalayan foothills, and exclusive amenities designed for a discerning clientele.

Aqib Hassan, co-founder and chief commercial officer of One Group, said: "We’re elevating luxury living beyond traditional boundaries. This project is not just a development; it's a reflection of our 'Live Beyond' ethos. Previously, Amaya Residences sold out in record-breaking time which shows both the strength of Pakistan’s real estate market and our understanding of the needs and requirements of our clients”.

Aqib added, "While many have hesitated due to uncertainties, we at One Homes have confidently increased our investments in Pakistan, guided by a solid understanding of the market fundamentals. Our strategy is paying off as we now see the economy strengthening, the stock exchange being amongst the highest performing in the world and inflation tapering off. We’re proud to be at the forefront of the country's luxury real estate market”.

A recent report by leading global investment house Goldman Sachs projects Pakistan to be the world’s 6th largest economy in the coming decades behind China, India, the United States and Indonesia.