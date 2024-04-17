CM Punjab Baseball League camp to benefit Pak players in long run: Fakhar Shah

LAHORE - The 2nd day of the GSP CM Punjab Baseball League, organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball, saw a remarkable turnout of professional male and female athletes eager to refine their skills. Held at the FC Baseball Ground, the camp featured an exceptional lineup of foreign coaches, adding invaluable expertise to the training sessions. Notably, the day’s training session was graced by esteemed coaches: Mikey Veston, MLB Pitching Coach; Justin, specializing in batting techniques; Brian Furches, focusing on fielding skills; and Bow, enhancing strength and conditioning regimes. PFB Secretary General Syed Fakhar Ali Shah welcomed the foreign coaches, with special acknowledgment for Mikey Veston, the MLB pitching coach. Shah highlighted the historic significance of having a professional pitching coach join the camp, emphasizing their role in elevating Pakistan’s baseball standards and nurturing talent. Shah also thanked all officials and organizers, particularly recognizing the contributions of Amjad Nawaz Khan and Ahsan Omer. Additionally, the dedication of local coaches including Nisar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nadeem Shirazi, Tariq Pasha, Saqib Butt, Zoaib Malik, Asif Mushtaq, Umer, and Umair Bhati was acknowledged.