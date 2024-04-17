Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Comedian Babbu Baral remembered

13th death anniversary

Comedian Babbu Baral remembered
Agencies
April 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 13th death anniversary of renowned comedian and actor of stage, television and film industry, Ayub Akhtar, popularly known as Babbu Baral was observed on Tuesday. Babbu Baral began his professional career as comedian from Gujranwala in 1982. After sometime, he started work at Open Air Theater in Bagh e Jinnah, Lahore. He was awarded “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” and “Sitara- e-Imtiaz” for his services. ‘Shartiya Mithay’ is his one of the most popular stage dramas. He had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease.

