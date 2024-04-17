Wednesday, April 17, 2024
DC directs to enforce newly fixed Roti, Naan rates

April 17, 2024
JHANG   -   Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair on Tuesday directed the Price Controlling Magistrates to enforce the newly fixed rates for Roti and Naan by the Punjab government in Jhang. According to the DC office, following directives Assistant Commissioners and Price Controlling Magistrates launched a crackdown against the violators, arrested the hotel owners, and imposed fines. They inspected 1,228 places during their visit to markets and bazaars across the region, arrested four owners, and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000, the DC office said.

