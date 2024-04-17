E-transfer policy in KP colleges soon: Minister

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Education Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that the provincial Higher Education Depart­ment (HED) is working on e-trans­fer policy in the province to ensure transparency in posting and trans­fer of faculty of government colleges.

He said that e-transfer policy would be implemented keeping in mind the shortage of teachers in remote areas, adding that the posting and transfer would be done on domicile of the fac­ulty and purely on merit.

The Minister said that the policy was aimed to cope with the short­age of teachers in remote areas of the province and to improve quali­ty of education.

Meena Khan said that addition­al recruitment from college funds in remote areas was a burden on the college which would also be reduced after implementation of the policy.