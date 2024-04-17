Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

E-transfer policy in KP colleges soon: Minister

OUR STAFF REPORT
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Education Meena Khan Afridi on Tuesday said that the provincial Higher Education Depart­ment (HED) is working on e-trans­fer policy in the province to ensure transparency in posting and trans­fer of faculty of government colleges.

He said that e-transfer policy would be implemented keeping in mind the shortage of teachers in remote areas, adding that the posting and transfer would be done on domicile of the fac­ulty and purely on merit.

The Minister said that the policy was aimed to cope with the short­age of teachers in remote areas of the province and to improve quali­ty of education.

Meena Khan said that addition­al recruitment from college funds in remote areas was a burden on the college which would also be reduced after implementation of the policy.

Intermediate's chemistry and english papers postponed in Lahore

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024