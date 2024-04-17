Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Eight more ministers of Sindh cabinet sworn in

Web Desk
8:55 PM | April 17, 2024
Eight more ministers of the Sindh cabinet were sworn in on Wednesday. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori administered the oath at the Governor House.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The newly sworn-in ministers include Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, Riaz Shirazi, Dost Ali Rahmo, Shahid Salam Thaheem, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Shaheen Sher Ali, and Tariq Talpur.

Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman is expected to get the revenue department, Muhammad Ali Malkani to get the universities department, Shaheena Sher Ali to get women's development, and Shahid Thaheem will get the labour ministry portfolios. 

