ETPB and FIA reclaim state land worth Rs 34 billion

LAHORE - In a coordinated effort, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully reclaimed government land valued at over 34 billion rupees across Pakistan. From Lahore to Karachi, Rawalpindi to Peshawar, and beyond, ETPB’s large-scale operations from January to March have resulted in the recovery of 5899 acres of unlawfully occupied land. The crackdown targeted defaulters in various districts, including Karachi, Lahore, Nankana, and Gujranwala, leading to the recovery of more than 88 crore rupees from those involved in land fraud. This concerted effort by ETPB and FIA signals a decisive stance against land encroachment and underscores the commitment to uphold the integrity of government property across the nation, said Amir Hashmi spokesperson to ETPB.